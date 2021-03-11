IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

