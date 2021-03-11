Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,762,590.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,456 shares of company stock valued at $87,639,482.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

