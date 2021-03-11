Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

NARI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares in the company, valued at $105,589,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

