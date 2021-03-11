Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

