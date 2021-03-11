Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $126.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

