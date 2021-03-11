Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $129.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inari Medical traded as high as $125.88 and last traded at $125.13, with a volume of 4053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,456 shares of company stock worth $87,639,482 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

