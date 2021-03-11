Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

