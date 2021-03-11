Indexed Finance One Day Volume Hits $771,630.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00011029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $771,630.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.