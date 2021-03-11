Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

