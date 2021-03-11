Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,540. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

