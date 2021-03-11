Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.48

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and traded as low as $38.94. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 6,142 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

