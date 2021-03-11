Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.81 ($42.13).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

