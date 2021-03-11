Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $489.84

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.84 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 588.40 ($7.69). Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at GBX 579.20 ($7.57), with a volume of 1,624,213 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Informa plc (INF.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.84. The firm has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

