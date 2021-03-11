Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the February 11th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Informa stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,156. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

