Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.13

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 179981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

