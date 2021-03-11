ING Groep NV Acquires 10,034 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.