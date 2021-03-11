ING Groep NV Acquires 102,019 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 495.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,019 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

