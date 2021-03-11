ING Groep NV Acquires 12,738 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

