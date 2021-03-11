ING Groep NV Acquires 24,449 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.