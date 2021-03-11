ING Groep NV Acquires 3,950 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 201.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $594.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $699.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.