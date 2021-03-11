ING Groep NV Acquires 60,590 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE USB opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

