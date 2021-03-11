ING Groep NV Acquires 7,270 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

