ING Groep NV Acquires 73,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 265.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 370,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

TJX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

