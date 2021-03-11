ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

