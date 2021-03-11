ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 285.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.