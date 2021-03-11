ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.