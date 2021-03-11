ING Groep NV Buys 1,771 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,163.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

