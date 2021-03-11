ING Groep NV Buys 35,518 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

