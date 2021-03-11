ING Groep NV Buys 65,737 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

