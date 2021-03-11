ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $791,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $297,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $759.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.82. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

