ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 170.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 137,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

