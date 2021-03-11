ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.