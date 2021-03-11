ING Groep NV Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,158 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

