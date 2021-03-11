ING Groep NV Has $3.96 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.