ING Groep NV Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79,306 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

