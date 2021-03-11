ING Groep NV Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 90,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.