ING Groep NV Has $5.59 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

