ING Groep NV Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,864 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

