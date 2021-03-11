ING Groep NV Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $83.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

