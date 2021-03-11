ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

