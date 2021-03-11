ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 111.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

