ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 119,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 110,392 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

