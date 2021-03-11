ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

