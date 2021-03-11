ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

