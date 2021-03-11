ING Groep NV Purchases 1,237 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,335.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,349.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

