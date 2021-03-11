ING Groep NV Purchases 183,052 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 230.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,052 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

