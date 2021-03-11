ING Groep NV Purchases 19,949 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.