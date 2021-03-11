ING Groep NV Purchases 52,168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 464.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

