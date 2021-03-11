ING Groep NV Purchases 5,468 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 379.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

CHTR stock opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.