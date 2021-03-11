ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,398 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

